Lamet was touched up for six runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts over 5.1 innings Wednesday. He did not receive a decision in a 13-7 loss to Arizona.

It's ironic that San Diego's offense exploded for seven runs on a day where Lamet struggled, after it provided little to no run support over his last four dominant outings (0-2 with a 1.88 ERA). Baseball can be a cruel game sometimes. The rookie has struggled against the Diamondbacks this season, serving up 15 runs and four homers over 8.1 innings. The 25-year-old can take solace in that he won't have to face them again until next season. Lamet's final 2017 start will come next Tuesday against the Dodgers, whom he held to one run over six innings with 10 punchouts Sept. 1.