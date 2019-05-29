Lamet (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday.

Lamet has been pitching in extended spring training games for most of May, working up to three innings multiple times. Seeing as the right-hander has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2018, he figures to spend most, if not all of his allotted 30 days in the minors, putting him on track to return in late June.

