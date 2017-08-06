Lamet (6-4) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings on one hit and three walks while striking out five to earn the win Saturday against the Pirates.

Lamet left with a three-run lead, and although the bullpen made it interesting, the Padres hung on to win. He's now thrown three consecutive quality starts to lower his ERA from 6.40 to 5.12, and he's emerging as a fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Reds.