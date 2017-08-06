Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Collects sixth victory of season Saturday
Lamet (6-4) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings on one hit and three walks while striking out five to earn the win Saturday against the Pirates.
Lamet left with a three-run lead, and although the bullpen made it interesting, the Padres hung on to win. He's now thrown three consecutive quality starts to lower his ERA from 6.40 to 5.12, and he's emerging as a fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Reds.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out seven more against Pirates•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Bounces back with road win Sunday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Struggles in loss at Coors•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Shelled by Cleveland•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Dominates Braves on Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...