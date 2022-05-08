Lamet allowed three runs on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's loss to Miami.

The right-hander had trouble finding the plate in the outing, throwing only 11 of 24 pitches for strikes and walking two batters. He has given up at least one earned run in three of his past four appearances to push his season ERA to 8.59. Once a promising starter, Lamet's stock has cratered due to injury, and his first campaign as a full-time reliever has yet to pan out as the Padres had hoped.