Lamet (7-8) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and six walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The rookie wraps up his first big-league campaign with a 4.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 139:54 K:BB through 114.3 innings with San Diego. Lamet's strikeout potential could land him on a number of 2018 sleeper lists, but the 25-year-old will need to sharpen his command and control if he's going to have any kind of breakout next year.