Lamet (elbow) may make his regular-season debut during next week's series in Pittsburgh, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet worked up to 56 pitches Friday in a game at the team's alternate training site, his latest step toward joining the Padres' rotation. It hasn't yet been determined when the right-hander will debut this season, but next week's road series at Pittsburgh is a viable target. "Is that one more start down there? Do we start to look at Pittsburgh series? We've got some decisions to be made," manager Jayce Tingler indicated Saturday, adding, "I think we're going to base that decision on what's right for Lamet, and we'll work backward from there." Lamet is certain to be on a pitch restriction early on, and the organization is likely to take an overall cautious approach with the fireballing pitcher throughout the course of the campaign even if he remains healthy.