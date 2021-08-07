Lamet (forearm) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, and the Padres will then decide whether to activate him or ask him to make additional minor-league rehab appearances, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet threw an inning in relief for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, and Padres manager Jayce Tingler indicated that he was encouraged with the outing. The right-hander hasn't pitched in a big-league game since June 26 but won't require extensive time to ramp up since he'll transition to the bullpen upon this return to the majors. If the organization determines that Lamet does not need additional rehab appearances, he could be activated next week.