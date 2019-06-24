Lamet (elbow) allowed a run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A El Paso.

Lamet pumped in only 44 of his 71 pitches for strikes, but didn't need to pepper the zone to find success in his second rehab start for El Paso and fifth overall. The right-hander appears on track to make one more appearance for El Paso before his 30-day rehab window closes, at which point he'll likely be reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The Padres haven't formally outlined their plans for Lamet, but he's likely ticketed for the big-league rotation after posting a 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 21 starts for the club in 2017 before undergoing Tommy John surgery last April.