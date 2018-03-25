Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Dealing with elbow injury
The Padres announced Lamet exited Sunday's spring training game with an elbow injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lamet faced six batters prior to exiting the game after feeling pain in his elbow. The severity and specifics of the injury remain unknown, although manager Andy Green said, "Hopefully he's not out for long, but usually you walk off the mound and your elbow hurts, it's not a good thing." The 25-year-old was slated to start the Padres second game of the season against the Brewers on March 30, and the right-hander's status for that game and beyond should become clearer as he is further evaluated.
