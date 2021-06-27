Manager Jayce Tingler said following Saturday's loss to Arizona that Lamet is dealing with forearm fatigue and was removed from his start as a precautionary measure, 97.3 The Fan reports.

Lamet exited with trainers after yielding four runs on six hits across 2.1 innings. The right-hander had trouble gripping his slider and also experienced a slight dip in fastball velocity, leading Tingler to remove him in what is initially considered a precautionary move. Lamet will be further evaluated Sunday morning and for the time being he can be considered questionable to make his scheduled start against the Phillies next weekend.