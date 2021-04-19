The Padres plan to activate Lamet (elbow) from the 10-day injured list this week to have him start either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Brewers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Lamet's right elbow apparently checked out fine following a simulated game Thursday, clearing the way for him to make his 2021 debut. He threw approximately 70-to-75 pitches in that outing, so the Padres may be preparing for Lamet to push his count up to the 80-to-90 range if his first start of the season. If Lamet ends up getting the nod Tuesday ahead of Chris Paddack, he would line up for a two-start week. His second turn would then come Sunday in the final game for the Padres' four-game series in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.