Lamet is scheduled to make his final start of the season Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Lamet would have been available to take the hill in Tuesday's series opener on five days' rest, but the Padres elected to expand the rotation to six men and give the right-hander an additional day of rest following his dazzling 14-strikeout outing Sept. 18 in Milwaukee. The right-hander has been spectacular since the beginning of August, turning in a 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 65 strikeouts over an eight-start stretch. His move back in the Padres' pitching schedule robs him of a two-start week, but Lamet still looks like a solid lineup option in most formats based on the form he's displayed lately.