Lamet allowed six hits and struck out 11 over 7.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Monday.

Lamet was dealing Monday, but a lack of run support denied him a chance for his third win. He also recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second time in nine starts this year. Lamet has a 2.24 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 68:15 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season. The right-hander's next start is expected to be Saturday versus the Giants.