Lamet didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings win over the Astros, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over three-plus innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander blanked Houston for three frames before running into trouble to begin the fourth, and Lamet got the hook after 64 pitches (37 strikes). The Padres have yet to allow him to record more than nine outs in an appearance, and he'll take a 2.57 ERA and 15:6 K:BB through 14 innings into his next outing.