Lamet (1-0) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Lamet only threw 73 innings last season in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Padres expect Lamet to be able to take the ball every fifth day throughout the 60-game season, but they were a little cautious Saturday, pulling him after 80 pitches. Fortunately, Lamet maximized those 80 pitches and went deep enough for the win. He's in good position to start the season 2-0 with a road matchup against the Giants on tap for next week.