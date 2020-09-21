Lamet allowed a run on two hits and two walks and struck out 10 in six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Lamet left Sunday's contest in position for the win after Wil Myers' go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth. That opportunity vanished when Padres reliever Emilio Pagan allowed a two-run blast to Dylan Moore. Despite the lack of a result, Lamet was against excellent. He has a 2.07 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 89:19 K:BB and a 3-1 record in 65.1 innings across 11 starts. Lamet will likely make his last regular-season start Saturday versus the Giants.