Lamet exited Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks with an apparent arm issue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. He allowed four runs on six hits across 2.1 innings before departing.

It's not fully clear what forced the right-hander to exit, but it should be noted that he suffered a UCL strain last September and also dealt with forearm tightness earlier this season. Lamet's fastball velocity dipped prior to his departure which could indicate that he's once again dealing with a problem in his forearm/elbow area. The Padres will likely provide an update later Saturday.