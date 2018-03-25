Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Exits with trainer Sunday
Lamet exited Sunday's spring training game early with an apparent injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet faced six batters before exiting the game with the team trainer during the second inning. The cause of his removal wasn't clear, so it's possible that it was a precautionary move with Opening Day just days away. We'll have to await word from the Padres on his official status. Lamet is due to take the mound on March 30 against the Brewers.
