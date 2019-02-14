Lamet (elbow) is on track to return in mid-summer, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet is "progressing nicely" in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, according to manager Andy Green, though a more concrete timetable for his return likely won't come into focus until he's further along in his rehab. The 26-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2017, when he posted a 4.57 ERA and 10.9 K/9 across 21 starts (114.1 innings).