Lamet (elbow) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While Lamet said early in spring training that he believes he's 100 percent after a right elbow injury kept him sidelined for the Padres' playoff run last fall, the organization has been cautious with the 28-year-old's usage so far during camp. General manager AJ Preller told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday that Lamet is "right on track and throwing the ball well," but the Padres aren't yet willing to give the right-hander the green light for Opening Day. Lamet's ability to face hitters Tuesday represents a positive step forward nonetheless, and if all goes well during that throwing session, he could be cleared to make his Cactus League debut at some point next week.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: No soreness after throwing session•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Feels 100 percent•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: On schedule with throwing program•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Workload questions remain•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Avoids arbitration with Padres•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Remains on schedule•