Lamet (2-0) allowed one run on one hit across 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out 11 and earning the win over the Diamondbacks.

Lamet was nothing short of dominant against Arizona on Sunday. The 28-year-old righty carried a no-hitter through six innings before allowing a lead-off homer to Kole Calhoun in the seventh. In 22.1 innings this season, Lamet owns a stellar 1.61 ERA and 28:7 K:BB. He'll see the Diamondbacks again -- this time on the road -- Friday.