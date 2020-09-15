Lamet (3-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks and struck out 11 over seven innings in a win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Lamet went toe-to-toe with Clayton Kershaw and got the better of the Dodgers' ace in this game. The only run Lamet allowed came on a Corey Seager groundout in the third inning. Lamet has struck out 11 in each of his last two starts. The 28-year-old has a 2.12 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 79:17 K:BB in 59.1 innings this season. The right-hander's next start is expected to be Sept. 22 versus the Angels.