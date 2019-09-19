Lamet (3-5) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out 14 in a 2-1 victory over the Brewers.

The 14 whiffs were a career high for the 27-year-old, and the only blemish on his performance was a solo shot by Keston Hiura in the sixth inning. Lamet will take a 3.84 ERA and 95:28 K:BB through 68 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Dodgers.