Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans career-high 14 in win
Lamet (3-5) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out 14 in a 2-1 victory over the Brewers.
The 14 whiffs were a career high for the 27-year-old, and the only blemish on his performance was a solo shot by Keston Hiura in the sixth inning. Lamet will take a 3.84 ERA and 95:28 K:BB through 68 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Dodgers.
