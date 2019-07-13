Lamet (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Padres after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

Making just his second start since 2017, Lamet put together a decent showing against the Braves. The 26-year-old started off strong by punching out Ronald Acuna Jr., but surrendered a double to Dansby Swanson, a walk to Freddie Freeman and a three-run homer to Josh Donaldson to give the Braves the lead. Acuna Jr. then hit a solo shot off Lamet in the fifth for the final damage of the night. Despite the loss, the right-hander has a good chance at remaining in the Padres' rotation. Over two starts this year, Lamet owns a 6.30 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB.