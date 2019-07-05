Lamet (0-1) was charged with the loss Thursday at Dodger Stadium, recording seven strikeouts while surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings.

Making his first major league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery 15 months ago, Lamet proved he has much left to offer with a solid outing against a powerful Dodgers' lineup. The 26-year-old retired the side in the first inning with just nine pitches, but hiccuped in the second by allowing a solo home run to Max Muncy. Lamet kept the Dodgers' bats quiet until the fifth, when he ran into trouble by loading up the bases on a pair of walks and a single. Lamet worked a full count to opposing pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu but managed to strike him out. The 26-year-old then allowed a run by hitting Joc Pederson with a pitch, and gave up a sacrifice fly RBI to Alex Verdugo before finally escaping the inning. The right-hander will look to bounce back following the All-Star break.