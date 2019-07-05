Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans seven in return
Lamet (0-1) was charged with the loss Thursday at Dodger Stadium, recording seven strikeouts while surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings.
Making his first major league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery 15 months ago, Lamet proved he has much left to offer with a solid outing against a powerful Dodgers' lineup. The 26-year-old retired the side in the first inning with just nine pitches, but hiccuped in the second by allowing a solo home run to Max Muncy. Lamet kept the Dodgers' bats quiet until the fifth, when he ran into trouble by loading up the bases on a pair of walks and a single. Lamet worked a full count to opposing pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu but managed to strike him out. The 26-year-old then allowed a run by hitting Joc Pederson with a pitch, and gave up a sacrifice fly RBI to Alex Verdugo before finally escaping the inning. The right-hander will look to bounce back following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Activated for season debut•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Season debut coming Thursday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Season debut likely on tap•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Another rehab start scheduled•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Dazzles in latest rehab start•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...