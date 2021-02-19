Lamet (elbow) said Friday that he felt 100 percent, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Lamet is no stranger to elbow injuries, having undergone Tommy John surgery back in 2018. He narrowly avoided a second such procedure at the end of last season, as doctors told him he was shut down just in time to avoid serious damage. He underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy instead and said that he felt back to normal after just a few weeks of rest. While his confidence is certainly a good sign heading into the upcoming season, players tend to be rather optimistic about their own health, so it's not nearly enough to conclude that he's completely out of the woods with regards to his elbow issues.
