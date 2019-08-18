Lamet (2-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Phillies, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander now has two quality starts in eight trips to the mound since returning from Tommy John surgery, and those performances account for his two wins. Lamet will take a 3.95 ERA and 55:17 K:BB through 41 innings into his next outing, at home against the Red Sox on Aug. 24.