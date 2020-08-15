Lamet (2-1) gave up one run on three hits and a walk and struck out eight over six innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Lamet's only mistake was a solo home run by Kole Calhoun, but that was enough for the righty to suffer his first loss of the year. He's pitched to a sparkling 1.59 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 28.1 innings across five starts. He has yet to allow more than two runs in an appearance. Lamet lines up to face the Rangers on Wednesday in his next start.