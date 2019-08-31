Lamet (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over five innings versus the Giants.

A fielding error in the first inning accounted for the unearned run when Brandon Belt hit one of two homers off Lamet. The other long ball came from Mike Yastrzemski. Lamet has now allowed eight homers over 10 starts. It was the right-hander's second double-digit strikeouts performance of the year. Lamet owns a 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 70:22 K:BB over 51 innings. The 27-year-old is expected to draw the start at home next Friday versus the Rockies.