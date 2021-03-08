Lamet (elbow) threw 20-25 pitches, including some sliders, and hit 98 mph in a simulated game Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
This was Lamet's first time throwing sliders since he suffered an elbow injury in September last season. Provided he emerges from Sunday's session without setbacks, the right-hander could soon toe the mound in a Cactus League contest. It remains unclear whether Lamet will be ready to pitch by Opening Day, and the Padres have a deep enough rotation to allow the 28-year-old as much time as necessary to comfortably ease back into action.
