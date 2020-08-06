Lamet is expected to make his next start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

San Diego hasn't officially announced its rotation plans for the weekend, but comments from starter Garrett Richards suggests that manager Jayce Tingler will use Thursday's off day to rearrange the pitching order. With Joey Lucchesi being bumped off Friday's start, he'll presumably be pushed to the back of the rotation schedule, which would allow Lamet to pick up his second start of the week. Lamet previously took a no-decision Tuesday against the Dodgers, working 5.2 innings and striking out two while giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks.