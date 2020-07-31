Lamet allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Thursday.

Lamet wasn't punished for allowing so many baserunners, with only an Evan Longoria sacrifice fly putting a run on the board. Lamet needed 91 pitches (54 strikes) to get through his five innings. The right-hander remains at 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through two starts this year. Lamet is expected to make his next start Tuesday at home versus the Dodgers.