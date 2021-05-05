Lamet started Tuesday's 2-1 loss to San Diego and tossed two scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
Making only his second start of 2021 due to injury, Lamet was on a pitch count and finished the game with 30. It was far from a clean outing as he allowed two hits in each inning but was a successful start nonetheless due to Lamet making it through unscathed.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Starting Tuesday vs. Pirates•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Throws off mound again•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Won't start Sunday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Could start Sunday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Slated to throw live BP•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Good news follows IR placement•