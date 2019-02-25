Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Lands on 60-day IL
Lamet (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list.
This comes as no surprise, as Lamet is expected to remain sidelined until mid-summer while recovery from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander is reportedly progressing nicely in his recovery, though a more concrete timetable for his return likely won't emerge until he's further along in his rehab.
