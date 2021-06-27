Lamet was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right forearm inflammation.

The 28-year-old exited Saturday's outing after 2.1 innings with what was initially labeled forearm fatigue, and he's now been diagnosed with forearm inflammation after being further evaluated. Lamet had two stints on the injured list during the first month of the season with forearm tightness, though it's unclear if the current injury is something new or a recurrence of the previous issue. Ryan Weathers is the likely candidate to fill Lamet's spot in the starting rotation.