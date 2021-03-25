Lamet tossed one inning against the Giants in a Cactus League game Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit.
Lamet threw 12 pitches in the outing (seven strikes) and sat between 95-98 mph on his fastball, per Danny Vietti of CBS Sports. The right-hander was touched up for a home run by Donovan Solano but otherwise breezed through three batters. Lamet appears unlikely to be ready for a rotation role at the start of the campaign given his brief initial outing, but Wednesday's effort is a promising sign that he could make a major impact for the Padres -- and fantasy managers -- this season.
