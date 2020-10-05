The Padres don't anticipate having Lamet (biceps) available for their NLDS matchup with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Nightengale's dispatch doesn't come as a major surprise after reports surfaced over the weekend indicating that Lamet had been able to play catch but had yet to receive clearance to resume throwing off the mound. With that in mind, unless Lamet is able to toss a bullpen session Monday, the Padres seem likely to exclude him from the 28-man NLDS roster that the team will release a few hours prior to the 9:38 p.m. ET start time for Tuesday's Game 1. Lamet, who also missed the Padres' wild-card series win over the Cardinals, hasn't pitched since Sept. 25 due to the sore right biceps.