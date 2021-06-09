Lamet (1-1) lost Tuesday's 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Lamet cruised through five innings having allowed a single run and just two base runners but surrendered two singles and a double to begin the sixth and was promptly removed. While the results weren't there, the biggest takeaway is the season-high 78 pitches Lamet threw as he's now increased his pitch count in five straight appearances. Given their record and lofty expectations, San Diego will most likely continue to bring the electric righty along slowly though Lamet looks to be making strides toward fully recovering from his forearm and elbow injuries.