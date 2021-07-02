Lamet (forearm) played catch with a plyo ball Wednesday and with a baseball Thursday, and he is reportedly feeling better, MLB.com reports.
The report also states that the forearm inflammation that landed Lamet on the injured list Sunday is going down, which is the most promising sign that he is not dealing with a major injury. Should the right-hander continue to improve, he could potentially return to the rotation prior to the All-Star break.
