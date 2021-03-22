Lamet (elbow) will start Wednesday's Cactus League contest against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet has been built up slowly this spring as the Padres have understandably been cautious after an elbow issue caused the right-hander's 2020 campaign to end early. Lamet has been throwing in sim games but hasn't exceeded 29 pitches, so it's likely that he'll have a short outing Wednesday. With that in mind, his likelihood of starting the season in the rotation remains in considerable doubt.
