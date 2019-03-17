Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Making steady progress
Lamet (elbow) threw a successful side session.
Lamet is making steady progress as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was able to mix in changeups during his most recent session, while he threw his first slider from flat ground earlier in the week. Barring any setbacks, Lamet is hoping to return sometime this summer.
