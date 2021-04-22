The Padres are expected to place Lamet (forearm) on the 10-day injured list, but the club has no immediate plans to send him in for an MRI, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

According to Acee, the Padres are confident Lamet's elbow/forearm is structurally sound after sending him in for imaging repeatedly over the last several months. Even after Lamet exited his 2021 debut Wednesday with right forearm tightness, the Padres apparently don't believe that any meaningful information can be gleaned, so they'll instead wait and see how he responds to a few days of rest before determining his best course of treatment. The team hasn't provided a clear timeline for Lamet's return, but he'll most likely spend more than the minimum 10 days on the IL.