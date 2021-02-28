Lamet (elbow) reported no soreness Saturday after throwing Friday, Tony Gwynn Jr. of FOX Sports San Diego reports.
This is obviously good news for Lamet, whose 2020 campaign ended early due to an elbow issue. While the right-hander has said that he feels back to full health and appears on track for Opening Day, there is ample reason to be concerned about injury risk given his history of elbow problems and the stress he puts on his arm by throwing a violent slider as his primary pitch. In a best-case scenario, Lamet could cement his place as one of the league's top pitchers, but it remains to be seen how his workload will be managed over a full season.
