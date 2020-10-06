Lamet (biceps) did not make the Padres' NLDS roster.
While the Padres did get Mike Clevinger (biceps/elbow) back for the series, they're still without one of their best arms in Lamet. The news isn't a big surprise, as reports on his health have been rather pessimistic in recent days. It's still possible he's able to return for future playoff rounds should the Padres manage to upset their division rivals, however.
