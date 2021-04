Lamet (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Brewers.

Lamet had been sidelined since September due to a strained UCL, but he'll be in line to make his season debut on normal rest Wednesday after he threw a 75-pitch simulated game Thursday. The right-hander will join San Diego's rotation after he posted a 2.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 93:20 K:BB in 69 innings across 12 starts in 2020.