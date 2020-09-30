Lamet (biceps) isn't included on the Padres' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Cardinals.

Neither Lamet nor Mike Clevinger (elbow) will be available this week, leaving the San Diego rotation shorthanded in the three-game series. Lamet will still be included on the Padres' 40-man postseason roster pool, so he could be an option to pitch in the divisional round if he makes good progress in his recovery from the right biceps injury.

More News