Lamet (biceps) isn't included on the Padres' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Cardinals.
Neither Lamet nor Mike Clevinger (elbow) will be available this week, leaving the San Diego rotation shorthanded in the three-game series. Lamet will still be included on the Padres' 40-man postseason roster pool, so he could be an option to pitch in the divisional round if he makes good progress in his recovery from the right biceps injury.
