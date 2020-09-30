Lamet (biceps) isn't included on the Padres' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Cardinals.

Neither Lamet nor Mike Clevinger (elbow) will be available this week, leaving the San Diego rotation shorthanded in the three-game series. Lamet will still be included on the Padres' 40-man postseason roster pool, so he could be an option to pitch in the divisional round if he makes good progress in his recovery from the right biceps injury.