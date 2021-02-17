Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday that he feels good about where Lamet (elbow) stands in his throwing program for the start of spring training, Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press reports.

Tingler relayed that Lamet regularly threw bullpen sessions and did everything that trainers recommended over the winter, which offers some reassurance about his health after he missed the tail end of the 2020 regular season and entirety of the Padres' playoff run due to a right elbow injury. Lamet was able to avoid corrective surgery to address the matter, instead treating the injury with platelet-rich plasma injections and rest before he resumed throwing. While Lamet tentatively looks to be on track for Opening Day, expect the Padres to monitor his usage carefully this spring so as to avoid a more serious setback with the elbow.