Manager Jayce Tingler said Friday that Lamet is dealing with tightness in his bicep, but he's optimistic that he'll be able to make his next start, Bob Scanlan of FOX Sports San Diego reports.

Tingler said that Lamet will throw a bullpen prior to the postseason, and he was hopeful that he'd be able to return to the mound for the wild card. More clarity on his status should come after his bullpen, but Tingler's optimism surrounding the issue is encouraging.