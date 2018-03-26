Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Out at least until May
Lamet (elbow) will open the year on the disabled list and the Padres hope to have him back in May, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
No structural damage was detected after initial tests, and the Padres are hoping they are only without their best starter for the first month of the season. Chris Young, Robbie Erlin and Joey Lucchesi could all be options to get starts when the Padres need a fifth starter while Lamet is out. In really shallow leagues with no DL spots, Lamet could realistically be cut loose, but he probably needs to be stashed in most formats, even without a guarantee that he'll be back in early May.
