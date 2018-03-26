The Padres expect Lamet to miss "minimal time" with pain in his throwing elbow, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Acee's source with the team still expressed concern due to the nature of elbow injuries, so Lamet's owners shouldn't breathe a sigh of relief just yet. Still, for now it sounds like it's possible Lamet won't be out for a lengthy period of time. He felt a twinge on one of his last pitches in Sunday's spring training contest. Consider him out indefinitely, but it would be prudent to continue to roster him in most formats, at least until we get some more clarity about his return timetable. Chris Young, Robbie Erlin and Joey Lucchesi could all be options to get starts when the Padres need a fifth starter while Lamet is out.